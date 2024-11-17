Hungary assistant Szalai in recovery after collapsing during Nations League defeat to Netherlands - Capital Sports
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai. PHOTO/EUROFOOT X

Football

Hungary assistant Szalai in recovery after collapsing during Nations League defeat to Netherlands

Published

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, November 17 – Hungary’s assistant coach Adam Szalai is in a “stable” condition in hospital after he collapsed during the Nations League match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Play was halted in the seventh minute following the medical emergency on the Hungarian bench.

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano stopped play for 10 minutes while 36-year-old Szalai received treatment, shielded from view by huddled players and staff members, as well as a large white sheet.

When the match restarted, Netherlands won 4-0 to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Association said: “Adam Szalai fell ill in the first minutes of the Netherlands-Hungary match, but his condition is stable and he is conscious.

“He was transported by ambulance to an Amsterdam hospital for examination.”

Szalai, a striker who played 86 times for his country before retiring in 2023, was carried on a stretcher away from the bench at the Johan Cruyff Arena to applause from spectators and players alike, before the match resumed.

Szalai featured for numerous German clubs, including Stuttgart, Mainz, Schalke, Hoffenheim and Hannover, and also had spells in Spain with Real Madrid B and Switzerland with Basel.

Gakpo among scorers as Netherlands advance

When play got back under way, the hosts took a ninth-minute lead.

Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst converted a penalty, which had been awarded following a check from the video assistant referee, with Gil Manzano watching the incident back on a pitchside monitor before awarding it.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo converted a second penalty after Donyell Malen had been fouled by Zsolt Nagy to put the Dutch 2-0 ahead at half-time.

Denzel Dumfries added a third after being set up by Malen, with substitute Teun Koopmeiners heading in Dumfries right-wing cross for the Netherlands’ fourth goal.

The victory leaves Netherlands on eight points and Hungary on five with one match to go, although the Dutch are guaranteed second spot because of a superior head-to-head record.

Elsewhere in Group A3, Germany thrashed Bosnia-Herzegovina 7-0 to set a new Nations League record win and secure top place.

In this article:
