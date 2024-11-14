Excitement Galore as ARC Guru Nanak Equator Rally Heads To Stoni Athi, Kasarani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Guru Nanak Rally is Kenya National Rally Championship’s jewel in the crown and one of the longest running events in the calendar.

This year, the Sikh Union Nairobi-organized “Guru Nanak Equator Rally” will run as the season-closing round for both the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) and FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) in Machakos and Nairobi counties on the weekend of November 29-December 1.

As the countdown for the iconic event continues, unpredictable wet weather in Nairobi and its environs could potentially add the much-needed zest to the event widely touted as one of the toughest gravel fixtures on Kenyan soil.

Should havens open on the race weekend, crews will be compelled to balance the need for grip in rainy weather with that required for dry gravel.

Shrewd tyre selection providing the best compromise for frequently changing conditions will be key – and that’s where the ability to ‘read’ conditions will pay dividends.

By and large, varying road surfaces and changeable weather will definitely add to the task facing crews.

To set the ball rolling, scrutineering (sealing & marking of components) is scheduled for Sikh Union Club on Thursday, November 28 from 0900hrs onwards.

Friday mid-morning’s (Friday 29th October/1100hrs) Ceremonial Start at Sikh Union Club provides an opportunity for spectators to interact with the drivers, grab an autograph and snatch a selfie before the action kicks off.

–Exploring Nairobi—

A maze of fast flowing roads on the busy Thika Road, crossed by the signature metal-arch bridges should add the much-needed gusto to the event which revs off from Wangari Maathai Road (formerly Forest Road).

Free Practice and Qualifying heads to Kasarani WRC SSS twin-track on Friday 29th October from 1130hrs onwards. The qualifying stage will be used as a yardstick to determine the ARC start order for the top five drivers.

Shakedown follows at the same venue from 1430hrs.

Saturday November 30 Spectator Stage 1 &2 (2.50km) is scheduled for 10:33hrs and 12:37hrs respectively.

Spectator Stage 3 (2.50km) is scheduled for Sunday December 1 starting 09:33hrs.

The second run of the 14.94km SGR speed-test will not only count as Sunday December 1’s closing stage, but the designated Power Stage (SS9) which forms the highlight of the event from 10:54hrs.

–FIA African Rally Championship–

The FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) continues to feature a range of challenging but spectacular events, thanks to the stunning landscapes of the Sub-Sahara.

Launched in 1981, the ARC benefits from the enthusiastic support of many of the continent’s ASNs and remains a key driver in encouraging motor sport participation across the region.

Boosted by Kenya’s return to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2021, the ARC has grown in stature in recent years following the disruption caused by the global health pandemic.

However, in response to financial considerations, the 2024 ARC is being contested over six rounds after a seven-event schedule was followed in 2023.

Three Ugandan drivers Yasin Nasser (Ford fiesta R5 / Subaru GVB), Mike Mukula (Subaru N14) and Didas Matsiko (Subaru N14) have already signed up for the event. Reigning Kenyan champion Jasmeet Chana aka “Iceman”, reigning African champion Karan Patel and KNRC series leader Samman Vohra are also expected to ruffle feathers for Team Kenya.

Ian Duncan is the most successful driver on the Guru Nanak Rally Roll of Honor, having won the event a record 12 times!

2024 FIA African Rally Championship Drivers Pts

1 Karan Patel KEN 140pts

2 Michael Jr Mukula UGA 47pts

3 Jas Mangat UGA 28pts

4 Hamza Anwar KEN 24pts

= Nikhil Sachania KEN 24pts

6 Nasser Yasin UGA 21pts

7 Kuku Ranjit Singh UGA 18pts

8 Dr Mukasa Moustapha UGA 17pts

2024 FIA African Rally Championship – Co-Drivers Pts

1 Tauseef Khan KEN 140pts

2 Edward Kiyingi UGA 47pts

3 Laurent Magat FRA 28pts

4 Adnan Din KEN 24pts

= Deep Patel KEN 24pts

6 Ali Katumba UGA 21pts

7 Sirajih Tweranire Kyambadde UGA 18pts

8 Mwambazi Lawrence UGA 17pts

2024 FIA African Rally Championship – ARC2 Pts

1 Michael Jr Mukula UGA 60pts

2 Kuku Ranjit Singh UGA 24pts

= Nasser Yasin UGA 24pts

4 Dr Mukasa Moustapha UGA 21pts

2024 FIA African Rally Championship – ARC2 – Co-Drivers Pts

1 Edward Kiyingi UGA 60pts

2 Ali Katumba UGA 24pts

= Sirajih Tweranire Kyambadde UGA 24pts

4 Mwambazi Lawrence UGA 21pts

2024 FIA African Rally Championship – ARC3 Pts

1 Nikhil Sachania KEN 30pts

2024 FIA African Rally Championship – ARC3 – Co-Drivers Pts

1 Deep Patel KEN 30pts

2024 FIA Junior ARC Championship for Drivers Pts

1 Hamza Anwar KEN 30pts