Lineker to stop hosting Match of the Day, BBC confirms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12 – The BBC has confirmed that Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is to step down from the flagship football show at the end of this season, but will host BBC Sport’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

He will also front the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup 2025/2026.

“The BBC and Gary Lineker have agreed in principle a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup,” the BBC said, while confirming his Match of the Day tenure was ending.

Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

He will continue with the MOTD Top Ten podcast and the BBC will also host the popular The Rest is Football podcast on BBC Sounds.

The presenter, whose contract was coming to an end, entered negotiations with the BBC’s new head of sport in October.

BBC News understands that Lineker was open to staying on at Match of the Day, but the BBC did not offer him a new contract for the show.

“With 33 million viewers last season across the Premier League and FA Cup, Match of the Day remains part of the staple diet of football fans who still get a huge buzz from hearing that iconic theme tune on a Saturday night,” the BBC said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The show continually evolves for changing viewing habits bringing its unique and unmatched analysis and commentary across all platforms. Future plans for Match of the Day will be announced in due course.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport described Lineker as a world-class presenter.

“We’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup,” he said.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

“He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”