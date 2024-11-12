Five golf entities to wind up and join unified body

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12 – Golf Kenya are a step away from compliance with the Sports Act (2013) following the formulation of a new constitution to collapse all the different entities of the sport into one body.

The federation’s president Philip Ochola says plans are underfoot for a special general meeting (SGM) to ratify the new constitution that has been in the works for a while.

“We all know we have been going through a transitional period. We have been working on the new constitution that will put all of us together as one body that is Golf Kenya…under the 2013 Sports Act. We are done with the process and have now called an SGM to adopt it,” Ochola said.

The entities expected to join GK include Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL), Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), and Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

Ochola further divulged that a transition committee is presently working to accommodate all the leaders of the different entities into the unified body.

“The beauty of it is that there is a transition committee that is working on ensuring that everybody will be included in it. There’ll be a broader prospect for all of us to be leaders and to manage golf moving forward. Golf has grown so much and we cannot continue with the same leadership as in the past so I look forward to working with all of you as we grow the sport,” he said.

Formerly known as Kenya Golf Federation (KGF), GK held its elections in March this year during which Ochola was elected as its first ever president.

It was at the same occasion that the name change occurred to accommodate all the entities managing golf in the country.