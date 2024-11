Van Nistelrooy wants Man Utd manager’s job one day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, November 9 – Ruud van Nistelrooy says he would like the Manchester United manager’s job on a permanent basis in the future, but wants to go back to his role as assistant coach when Ruben Amorim takes charge on Monday.

The former United striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer to work under Erik ten Hag, but took interim charge when his Dutch compatriot was sacked on 28 October.

United have won twice and drawn once under Van Nistelrooy, who takes charge of the team for the fourth and final time on Sunday, when they host Leicester in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old won the Dutch Cup in his sole season as PSV Eindhoven manager.

Van Nistelrooy has repeatedly stated that Manchester United are the only club he would put his managerial ambitions on hold for by accepting an assistant’s job.

Asked if he would like to manage the 20-time English champions one day, Van Nistelrooy said: “Yeah, of course.

“I thought this through well when I made the decision to come to United as an assistant manager or assistant coach. I knew that coming to Manchester United was for me a special occasion, where I felt I wanted to be part of this journey with the club in also an assistant role.

“I had clear ambitions to manage. I made the decision to sign a two-year deal as an assistant and I’m still in that frame of mind to stay in that capacity.”

Van Nistelrooy is under contract with United until 2026, but question marks have been raised over his future with Amorim set to bring in his own staff.

While Sunday might end up being his second Old Trafford farewell, the Dutchman has maintained that his focus is solely on handing the team over to Amorim in the best possible shape.

“I called it an important period because I think it was important to get through the four games as good as we could,” said Van Nistelrooy.

“I think we’ve done very well so far. The players have reacted very well in the games. The focus now is to build on that and show that on Sunday, with a big game ahead and a massive three points that are there to win.

“I don’t know if it will be very emotional. I take it very pragmatically as well, although I am proud to be able to fulfil this. We’ll see how I feel on Sunday.”

Fletcher touchline ban, Diallo a doubt

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher has received an extended three-match touchline ban and been fined £7,500 for misconduct by the Football Association (FA).

Fletcher is alleged to have acted in an “improper and/or confrontational manner” and used “abusive and/or insulting words” towards the match officials during the club’s Premier League win over Brentford on 19 October.

United, who were hoping to reduce the punishment on appeal, were enraged when home defender Matthijs de Ligt was forced to leave the field for a third time to deal with a cut on his head, moments before Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock scored the opening goal of the game from a corner.

Meanwhile, Amad Diallo, who scored both goals in United’s Europa League triumph over Greek champions PAOK, is a doubt to face the Foxes.

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire continue to do rehabilitation, but Luke Shaw became the latest absentee to rejoin training on Friday.

The left-back has not played for United since February and followed Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Leny Yoro in returning to the group.