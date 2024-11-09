Lionesses roar into Africa 7s Cup quarters with 100 per cent record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November – The national women’s rugby 7s team began their Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Ghana by winning all of their Pool B games on Saturday.

The Lionesses beat arch-rivals Madagascar 22-17 in their last match in the evening, coming back from two tries down to run away with victory.

Judith Akumu and Sharon Auma scored a try each after the Lady Makis had raced into a 12-0 lead in the first half.

Grace Okullu’s try in the second half put Kenya in the lead for the first time in the game before Stella Wafula added another to cement their strong position.

The Indian Ocean islanders, however, scored their third of the match to make for a nervy ending to the game.

Coach Dennis Mwanja’s charges had began their campaign with a 61-0 mauling of Mauritius in the morning before narrowly edging the hosts 10-5 in their subsequent encounter.

Okullu went over the white chalk in the first half for a 5-0 lead before Christabel Lindo added another after the break.

The Ghanaians responded with a try of their own but that was not enough for a comeback.