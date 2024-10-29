Spain and Man City midfielder Rodri beats Vini Jr to win Ballon d’Or

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Oct 29 – Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the men’s Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for the first time.

The 28-year-old, who lost just one game last season for club and country, was awarded the prize in Paris after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July.

He also won the Premier League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup with City.

Rodri, the first player in the club’s history to win the Ballon d’Or, claimed the award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was third – the highest an English player has finished in the award since Frank Lampard’s second-place finish in 2005.

Real Madrid won the award for club of the year and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was the winner of the men’s coach of the year award, but there was no-one from the club present to receive the prizes.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Real Madrid were boycotting the ceremony after reports Vinicius would not win the Ballon d’Or.

“A very special day for me, my family and my country,” said Rodri, who appeared on stage on crutches after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September.

“Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi [Hernandez], Iker [Casillas], Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder.”

Rodri rewarded for club and country record

The Ballon d’Or recognises the best footballer of the year and is voted for by a jury of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in the Fifa men’s world rankings.

It was the first time since 2003 that neither eight-time winner Lionel Messi, 37, or five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, have appeared on the list of nominees.

Having helped Manchester City to the Treble in 2023, Rodri finished fifth in last year’s Ballon d’Or.

His continued success with City and his role within Spain’s Euro 2024-winning side has seen him become one of the most influential players in world football.

The holding midfielder went off injured at half-time in the Euros final against England, but he had already done enough to be named player of the tournament.

Rodri scored a career-best nine goals for City last season, including two crucial late strikes in Premier League games and a goal in the title-clinching 3-1 win over West Ham.

“Today many friends have written to me and have told me that football has won, for giving visibility to so many midfielders who have a job in the shadows and today it is coming to light,” added Rodri, who was presented the award by 1995 winner George Weah.

“I’m a regular guy with values, who studies, who tries to do things right and doesn’t try to follow the stereotypes, and even so I have been able to get to the top and it is thanks to all of you.”

Asked about the ACL injury that will rule him out of for the season, he said: “I am just trying to take care of myself. Rest, enjoy the free time with my family and come back stronger.”

Kane and Mbappe share Gerd Muller Trophy

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Muller Trophy – the award for the best goalscorer – after both scoring 52 goals in all competitions last season.

With Real Madrid and France forward Mbappe absent, England captain Kane was presented the award alone following a stellar first season with Bayern Munich.

“Thank you to my club Bayern Munich, all my staff, team-mates, for helping me score all the goals I scored,” said Kane, who finished 10th in the Ballon d’Or men’s award standings.

“It’s an honour to take this award from a club legend [Karl-Heinz Rummenigge] – thank you very much.”

Absent Real Madrid sweep club and coach awards

When Real Madrid won the award for club of the year and Ancelotti achieved the inaugural Johan Cruyff Trophy for best coach, there were no speeches.

Instead the ceremony moved on swiftly.

Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid won La Liga by 10 points last season as well as the Spanish Super Cup, while they also triumphed in the Champions League – winning their 15th title in the competition.

They had seven players shortlisted for the men’s Ballon d’Or award.

Yamal wins Kopa Trophy

The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best performing player under the age of 21, went to Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal.

Yamal, who turned 17 in July, made 50 appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring seven goals and seven assists.

He was part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning side where his four assists in Germany matched the record for any player in a single European Championship.

The youngest player, goalscorer and winner at a Euros, Yamal was named young player of the tournament.

Martinez wins second consecutive Yashin Trophy

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy – the award for the best goalkeeper – for the second year running.

Martinez, a World Cup winner in 2022, helped Aston Villa finish fourth in the Premier League last season and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

The 32-year-old also played a key role in Argentina winning the Copa America with five clean sheets in six games.

“Winning once is an honour, back-to-back is something I never expected,” said Martinez, who is the first player to win the goalkeeping award twice in a row.

Ballon d’Or top 10

Rodri (Spain and Manchester City) Vinicius Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid) Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid) Dani Carvajal (Spain and Real Madrid) Erling Haaland (Norway and Manchester City) Kylian Mbappe (France and PSG/Real Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Argentina and Inter Milan) Lamine Yamal (Spain and Barcelona) Toni Kroos (Germany and Real Madrid) Harry Kane (England and Bayern Munich)