Liverpool’s Jota out until after international break

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, October 29 – Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be out until after the November international break with a rib injury, manager Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Portugal striker was taken off during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on 20 October after a collision with defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Jota has missed the past two fixtures and is yet to resume training.

The 27-year-old will miss at least the next four matches in all competitions, with the international break running from 11-19 November.

“Conor [Bradley] is training with us again so maybe he could be in the squad [for Wednesday’s trip to Brighton in the EFL Cup],” Slot said.

“Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not and Federico [Chiesa] not.”

Asked whether Jota could return before the international break, Slot replied: “No, it will be after that. Elliott the same.”

Liverpool also face Brighton, at Anfield, in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds then host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League with Aston Villa visiting Merseyside before the international break.

Liverpool’s first fixture after it is a trip to newly-promoted Southampton on 24 November.

Goalkeeper Alisson has missed the past fortnight with a hamstring injury, while Elliott is sidelined with a fractured foot.

Chiesa, a summer signing from Juventus, has made just three appearances for the Reds this season.