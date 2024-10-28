Manchester United sack ten Hag as Manager after woeful run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 28 – English Premier League club Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a woeful run that saw the side win only one match in their last eight.

The decision wass taken by the club Monday afternoon, following Sunda’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge on interim basis.

A statement from the club reads;

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”|