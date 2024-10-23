‘The Paper Chase’: Bumper prize money to position StanChart Marathon as biggest road race in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23 – Organisers of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon are hoping to increase the prize money in the near future to attract more participants.

Chair of the local organising committee, Peter Gitau, says this will go a long way in establishing their status as the most prestigious road race in the country.

“With a record number of 25,000 participants registering to participate in this race, I’d like to believe that we are the biggest city marathon in the country. However, we also appreciate the increasing number of road races across the country because it provides athletes with different options. We are hoping to increase the prize money in the coming years to make the race more and more attractive,” Gitau said. StanChart Marathon organising committee chair Peter Gitau. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Other than the financial perks, Gitau reiterated their determination to improve the integrity of the road race through stringent anti-doping regulations as well as routes designed as per World Athletics standards.

“Our route has been measured and certified. We use chip technology to ensure that the race times are accurate and credible. We work very closely with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to ensure we have a very clean race. Because of WA Road Race Label accreditation, we have increased medical personnel on the route and water stations as well as other facilities to ensure the runners are well taken care of,” he explained.

This year’s race – the 21st edition – will be held on October 27, majorly along the Southern By-pass route.

Approximately 25,000 participants are to compete across five categories of competition: wheelchair run; 42km (men and women); 21km (men and women); 10km (men and women), and 5km fun run.

Gitau says this is the highest ever number of participants ever recorded by the 21-year-old road race.

“We have registered 25,000 participants from 90 nationalities, which is our highest ever in this marathon. We are very excited over Sunday’s marathon and the preparations are advanced towards the same,” he said.

With the exception of the 5km fun run – which is to terminate on the Southern By-pass – the other races will start and end at the Uhuru Gardens.

Expected road closures

As expected, the marathon will necessitate traffic readjustments in which certain roads will be closed to allow participants to compete.

Gitau apologised to those who may be inconvenienced by the diversions, including church-goers.

He assured them the LOC has worked closely with the National Police Service (NPS) to ensure as minimal interruptions to their schedules as possible.

“Over the years we have worked very closely with religious communities and our church leaders to ensure our road closures are understood. You have heard from the briefing that there will be roads that will be opened to allow people to get to their destinations. So to anyone who wants to go to church, you will be able to do that. We are very conscious of that,” Gitau said. Superintendent in charge of road traffic safety, Boniface Otieno (L) and S.O.P Nelson Cheruiyot during the media briefing for the StanChart Marathon. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Speaking at the same time, superintendent in charge of road traffic safety, Boniface Otieno, said announced that road closures will commence on Saturday at 11 pm and end on Sunday at 1 pm.

The Southern Bypass will be closed at different points, including at Gitaru near Kikuyu, upper deck of the Ngong’ Road interchange and Internal Container Depot (ICD) to Ole Sereni Hotel (upto Kikuyu).

Alternative routes include Waiyaki Way to CBD, Lang’ata Road-City Stadium to CBD, Ngong’ Road interchange (lower deck) as well as Dagoretti Road.

“We have 136 police officers who will be deployed to ensure enough security for everybody as well as 30 more from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). We will also have 80 traffic officers to ensure that the plan is adhered to. The road closures will ensure minimal traffic disruptions,” Otieno said.

The first event of the day, the wheelchair run, begins at 5:45 am, followed by: 42km (6:00 am); 21km (7:20 am); 10km (8:45 am) and 5km (10:00 am).

Winners of the full marathon will receive Ksh 2 million with second and third-place finishers pocketing Ksh 1million and Ksh 500,000 respectively.

Those in the half will collect Ksh 300,000 with second and third-place finishers receiving Ksh 200,000 and Ksh 150,000 respectively.