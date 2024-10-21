Muthaiga Golf Club’s Team Reel rule Shujaa Kavore Memorial Parent And Child Tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Team Reel comprising of Dr. Bhupinder Reel and his 12-year son Joven won the first edition of the Shujaa Memorial Parent and Child Golf Tournament that concluded Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Team Reel carded 38 points followed by Team George Wainaina and Abby, who recorded 35 points, same as team Murimi Gatu and Robert.

The Junior Girls winner with 42 points was Kanana Muthomi, followed by Princess Thai Kavore with 37 points. Joven Reel won the Junior boys category with 46 points. Princess Thai Kavore in action

The tournament that encourages parents to team up with their children for a round of golf is in memory of Shujaa Kariuki Kavore, who holds the record of the youngest hole in one player at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament that attracted more that 257 entries is also used to raise awareness on chronic children’s diseases.

“My experience was good even though I didn’t play that well, my dad and I pushed until the end and we had fun together. I find playing with my dad fun, even though we argue on the course as players, we still always manage to have fun together,” Brianna Ngechu 12-13 years category said.

One of the parents, Simon Kago said “It was an amazing time playing with my daughter, it is so important to play with her, to bond, I would rather spend an afternoon on the course with her to know each other more then we go for a 30-minute lunch.”

“The time spent playing golf is amazing. The juniors are amazing, we had a competition, my daughter Brianna against Simaloi Mbeya and her dad Peter Brooks. They actually beat us, the children’s skills are getting better, more horned and prepared to play tournaments, and tournaments like this are what makes it special.” Kanana Muthomi setting the ball before putting.

Mbeya, 13-14 years category said “when I’m playing with my dad, I feel like we are playing for the fun of it, we joke around and get to enjoy the game, and it is very nice to add to your relationship with your parent.”

“When shujaa did a hole-in-one, it encouraged more golfers to achieve more things in golf to get ahead.”

“I have played with shujaa a few times, and when he got a hole in one in hole five which is a tricky hole, it inspires me to get better as he got a hole in one in hole five which is a tricky hole that I hope to get a hole in one also one day,” added 13 years old Justin Ngeera.

Shujaa’s father, Kavore Kariuki played alongside his daughter, Princess Kavore who finished second behind Kanana Muthomi in the Junior girls’ category

Princess Thai Kavore, 11 years old said “shujaa inspired me to play golf by helping me go to the range and helping me improve my swing so that I can be a good golfer.”