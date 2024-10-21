African Champ Karan Completes Hat-trick of wins at Rwanda Gorilla Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kenyan star driver Karan Patel racked-up his third career Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally victory in Bugesera region following brilliant displays in the penultimate round of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) 2024.

Navigated by compatriot Tauseef Khan behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia R5, Karan totally bossed the eastern province speed tests; which featured a competitive mileage of 217km and a total distance of 367km.

Patel won Friday’s Qualifying Stage at Kigali Convention Centre which handed him the privilege to choose his slot on the starting order of the fabled Rwandese leg.

Being the road sweeper, Patel drove his Skoda like a man possessed, claiming his third career win in Rwanda with vim and vigor.

Karan has won the Rwanda title thrice since 2022, the same year he lost the ARC title to Zambia’s Leroy Gomes.

The Kenyan star went into the Rwanda leg with an unassailable lead in the championship and took his Skoda Fabia R5 contraption to Bugesera leading the pack after winning Friday’s Qualifying Stage in spectacular fashion at the intersection of Kigali Heights and Kigali Convention Centre, where he covered cleared the 1.15 kilometers run in one minute and 52 seconds.

Karan led the Rwanda event from start to finish, clocking a cumulative total of 01:37:47.7 hours and beating Uganda’s Micheal Mukula by a massive 12:33.4 minutes margin.

Mukula and his compatriot Edward Kiyingi- at the wheel of a Subaru Impreza- clocked 01:50:21.1 to finish second .

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyan paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania and his partner Deep Patel (Ford Fiesta) sealed the podium in a time of 01:55:36.3.

Over and above a podium finish, Nikhil emerged the ARC3 winner in Rwanda whilst Mukula took ARC2 honors.

Uganda’s Yassin Nasser, who piloted a Subaru GVB machine, settled for fourth place behind Nikhil Sachania.

This year’s Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally 2024 attracted 23 drivers including seven in the African Championship while other 16, including seven Rwandan drivers, are playing at the national level.

Joshua Muwanguzi and Hamuza Lwanga won the National category ahead of Nasser Mutebi.

–About RMGR–

The 2024 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is the 5th event of the ARC after Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAUR), Zambia International Rally, Rallye International Du Burundi.

Rally of Tanzania, scheduled as one of the six events in the continental schedule, was postponed due to logistical challenges.

This year’s Rwanda rally was hosted in Kigali City and the eastern province of Rwanda, Bugesera District.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first few editions of this event were organized in twisty and mountainous terrains of the Northern Province.

ARC RESULTS-RMGR 2024

1. Karan PATEL (KEN) / Tauseef KHAN- Skoda Fabia R5 (KEN) 01:37:47.7

2. Micheal MUKULA (UGA) / Edward KIYINGI- Subaru Impreza (UG) 01:50:21.1

3. Nikhil SACHANIA (KEN) /Deep PATEL – Ford Fiesta (KEN) 01:55:36.3

4. Nasser YASIN (UGA) / Ali KATUMBA – Subaru GVB (UGA) 02:03:15.7

>>ARC 2 Winner: Michael MUKULA (UGA) / Edward KIYINGI (UGA)

>>ARC 3 Winner: Nikhil SACHANIA (KEN) / Deep PATEL (KEN)

>>Did Not Finish (Ret): Prince Charles NYERERE (TZA) / Fernand RUTABINGWA (RWA)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PAST WINNERS-RMGR

2012: ELEFTER MITRAROS-RWA

2013: GIANCARLO DAVITE-RWA

2014: ESSA MOHAMMED -ZAM

2015: JASPREET CHATTHE-KEN

2016: VALERY BUKERA-BUR

2017: MANVIR SINGH BARYAN-KEN

2018: GIANCARLO DAVITE-RWA

2019: JEAN CLAUDE GAKWAYA-RWA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2020: COVID

2021-CARL TUNDO-KEN

2022-23-24: KARAN PATEL-KEN