Which Premier League players have been surprise packages?

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19 – The Premier League returns this weekend, with each club having played seven matches.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are occupying the top three spots and all three finished in the top three last season, while the three newly promoted teams are in the bottom six.

However, while there are not any surprises at the top or bottom of the table, there have been a number of players whose form this campaign has been a pleasant surprise.

BBC Sport has looked at eight players that have performed better than fans may have expected this season.

Liam Delap (striker, Ipswich Town)

Liam Delap had only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League before Ipswich Town paid Manchester City an initial fee of £15m, in a deal that could rise to £20m, this summer.

But that is looking a bargain as 21-year-old Delap has already scored four goals despite his new side struggling in their first top-flight campaign since 2001-02.

If Town are to stay up then the form of the England Under-21 striker will be key, with him already scoring in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, twice in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and in the 4-1 loss to West Ham.

Did you know? With four goals from 11 shots, Liam Delap has the third-highest shot conversion rate of any player with 10 or more attempts in the Premier League this season.

Tyler Dibling (midfielder, Southampton)

Like Ipswich, Southampton are yet to record a Premier League victory after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

But one of the main plusses for Russell Martin’s side has been the form of 18-year-old creative midfielder Tyler Dibling.

He had only made one substitute appearance in the league before this season, but instantly has looked at home in the top flight. He scored his first Saints goal last month when he linked up with 36-year-old Adam Lallana and netted in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich, and won a penalty against Manchester United.

Did you know? No teenager has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Tyler Dibling (seven).

Jhon Duran (striker, Aston Villa)

As back-up to Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran needs to make an impression every time he gets a chance.

That’s what the 20-year-old Colombia international has done this season, often as a high-impact super-sub.

He is yet to start a league game this season but has four goals from substitute appearances, including decisive goals in wins against West Ham, Leicester and Everton.

Duran also got the winner in Villa’s incredible 1-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, again coming off the bench to score in memorable fashion.

Did you know? Jhon Duran has scored three match-winning goals as a substitute in the Premier League this season; no player has ever scored more in a season in the competition.

Ryan Gravenberch (midfielder, Liverpool)

Liverpool were close to signing a defensive midfielder in the summer, only for Martin Zubimendi to reject a move from Real Sociedad – but now it looks like they did not need him anyway.

Ryan Gravenberch, 22, only started 12 games in Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Anfield, but the all-action Netherlands midfielder has looked a different player this season and thrived under Dutch boss Arne Slot.

Gravenberch has been instrumental to the Reds’ start to the campaign that has included six wins in seven matches in the Premier League, as well as victories in both their Champions League games.

Did you know? Ryan Gravenberch is the only player in the Premier League this season to play 300 or more passes (476), make 100 or more carries (123), win possession 40 or more times (42) and win 40 or more duels (41).

Raul Jimenez (striker, Fulham)

It has been an impressive start to the campaign for 33-year-old Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has three goals and an assist to his name for Fulham.

This season has been a welcome return to form after he went 33 games without a league goal between March 2022 and November 2023, firstly with Wolves and then in his first three months at Craven Cottage.

In 2019-20 he scored 17 league goals for Wolves, but then in November 2020 suffered a fractured skull injury that threatened not only his career, but his life. He went eight months before he could play football again and his return to goalscoring has been one of the stories of the season so far.

Did you know? Raul Jimenez has either scored (three) or assisted (one) a goal in his last four Premier League games, the first time he has registered a goal involvement in four consecutive appearances in the division since December 2019.

Rico Lewis (defender, Manchester City)

At only 19 years old, Rico Lewis has already quickly established himself as an important part of the Manchester City and England set up.

The teenager can operate excellently at left or right-back and has also been used in a defensive midfield role after Rodri sustained a season-ending injury when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Three of Lewis’ four England caps have also come this season, and his versatility is going to be vital for club and country in 2024-25.

Did you know? Rico Lewis is one of three teenagers to start six or more Premier League games this season, along with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood.

Noni Madueke (winger, Chelsea)

What a couple of months it has been for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

He was an unused sub for the opening game of the season against Manchester City, but then scored in the 2-0 Europa Conference League win against Servette and been in fine form ever since.

A hat-trick against Wolves, his first in the Premier League, followed before he made his England debut and then scored a special equaliser for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Did you know? Noni Madueke has four goals in six Premier League appearances this season, just one fewer than he netted in the whole of last term in the competition (five in 23 appearances).

Antoine Semenyo (forward, Bournemouth)

Bournemouth paid more than £10m to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City in January 2023, but he then only scored twice in his first 17 matches in the Premier League.

However, Cherries fans are now seeing the best of the explosive and skilful attacker, who has entertained supporters with goals against Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton.

Bournemouth boss Andoni iraola has now challenged the 24-year-old to maintain his form, saying: “Antoine is doing well. He’s scoring goals and been a threat, but he has to continue. He has to show his form can be more consistent and he can add more than the goals as well.”

Did you know? Antoine Semenyo has been involved in more shots following a ball carry than any other player in the Premier League this season (16 – 10 shots, six chances created).