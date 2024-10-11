AFCON qualifiers: Harambee Stars thrashed by Cameroon in Yaounde - Capital Sports
Harambee
Harambee
Harambee Stars players line up before their World Cup qualifier against Ivory COast in Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

AFCON qualifiers: Harambee Stars thrashed by Cameroon in Yaounde

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Harambee Stars suffered a heavy 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Cameroon in their third Group J match of the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Friday night, coach Engin Firat’s heaviest defeat since he took charge of the team.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar’s early penalty opened the floodgates for the Indomitable Lions, before Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Bassogog added more goals. Kenya’s consolation was scored by skipper Michael Olunga.

-More to follow

