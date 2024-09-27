Arsenal season ‘starts now’ after Champions League qualification

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 27 – Jonas Eidevall said Arsenal’s season “starts now” after they secured qualification for the Women’s Champions League group stage.

Eidevall’s side scored four to overturn a first-leg deficit in their qualifying tie with BK Hacken.

They were trailing 1-0 after the first leg in Sweden but strolled to victory at Meadow Park.

A brilliant goal from England international Beth Mead and a late strike from substitute Frida Maanum capped a comfortable evening for Arsenal.

Midfielder Lia Walti and summer signing Mariona Caldentey had given them the lead in the first half as BK Hacken struggled to make an impact.

“One part of the season starts now. That I’m really happy for,” manager Eidevall said.

“I think we’ve grown with our performances. We’ve got the results we wanted. We can’t relax, the season starts for us now here. We are in all four competitions we want to be in and need to make the most out of it.

“We built the squad for competing, we need the squad to compete. We’re ready to play these games.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hacken create chances

The visitors, quarter-finalists in the competition last season, did eventually create chances through Anna Anvegard and Tabby Tindell – largely because of Arsenal’s carelessness – but it was not enough to cause concern.

Arsenal cruised to victory and join Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City in Friday’s main draw – the first time three English teams will compete in the group stages in this format.

Getting to Meadow Park on a wet evening was a complex job, thanks to major public transport disruptions across London. By contrast, Arsenal’s route to the Champions League group stage – while not necessarily easy – was at least clear.

They needed to win to ensure they avoided another shock early exit in the qualifying rounds, having failed to progress from this stage last year.

A dominant start was expected and that is what transpired as Arsenal settled quickly and imposed themselves on their Swedish visitors.

Walti’s return to the starting XI restored control to their midfield, while Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo’s combination up front gave the BK Hacken defence plenty to deal with.

Deserved opener for Arsenal

The opener was deserved when Walti struck the ball first time from outside the box and coolly lifted it over the head of goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

A scrappy finish from summer signing Caldentey followed, taking a heavy deflection and bobbling into the net after a fortunate ricochet from Mead in the build-up.

That was the goal that put Arsenal in the driving seat and they did not take their hands off the steering wheel, punishing BK Hacken further with Mead’s brilliant third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She flicked the ball in the air and volleyed it into the net from close range after good work from Katie McCabe down Arsenal’s left-hand side, then Maanum put the icing on the cake when she slotted in a fourth goal to wrap up an enjoyable evening for the hosts in Borehamwood.

Arsenal, European semi-finalists in 2022-23, will be relieved to have navigated the treacherous qualifying rounds that caught them out last season.

Pressure has been building on manager Eidevall to deliver silverware and this is a competition that many of Arsenal’s star players believe they should be competing in.

Now they have a chance to do so, alongside Manchester City, who capped a successful evening for English clubs as they thrashed Paris FC 8-0 on aggregate in their second-round qualifier.