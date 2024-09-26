Turkey’s basketball coach sparks fury over football rivalry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISTANBUL, Turkey, September 25 – Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce are refusing to allow their players to report for duty with their country after national team head coach Ergin Ataman showed support for their bitter footballing rivals Galatasaray.

The 58-year-old has been in charge of Turkey since 2022 and also took the reins at Greek club Panathinaikos in 2023.

But during a friendly basketball match on Tuesday between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray, Ataman – who follows Galatasaray’s football team – sparked outrage by making a public gesture.

He raised one finger followed by three fingers – referencing Saturday’s score when Galatasaray won 3-1 at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ataman, who led Panathinaikos to the EuroLeague title in 2023-24, has since apologised for his “unplanned” celebration and said he “definitely did not intend to target or offend any community”.

“I am a coach who expresses my respect for the Fenerbahce community at every opportunity, but underlines that I am one of their biggest rivals on the field,” he added.

“I am aware of the discomfort my actions yesterday caused in the Fenerbahce community. I would also like to express my sincere sadness for the perception that was created in a way that I did not want.”

In their response Fenerbahce said they will not allow any of their players to play for the national team as long as Ataman remains in his post.

“What he did in front of millions of viewers stands in complete opposition to the dignity and identity of the national team head coach position,” the club added in a statement.

“The national team belongs to all of us. Every individual who is part of this team must act with this awareness and responsibility.

“This behaviour, carried out in an attempt to appease one community, is a great disrespect to our own community, to the dignity of the national team head coach position, and even to our country.”

Turkey are due to play Hungary in EuroBasket qualifiers on 22 and 25 November.