Turkey's basketball coach sparks fury over football rivalry - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Turkish national football team coach Ergin Ataman. PHOTO/FCN BASKET X

Basketball

Turkey’s basketball coach sparks fury over football rivalry

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, September 25 – Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce are refusing to allow their players to report for duty with their country after national team head coach Ergin Ataman showed support for their bitter footballing rivals Galatasaray.

The 58-year-old has been in charge of Turkey since 2022 and also took the reins at Greek club Panathinaikos in 2023.

But during a friendly basketball match on Tuesday between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray, Ataman – who follows Galatasaray’s football team – sparked outrage by making a public gesture.

He raised one finger followed by three fingers – referencing Saturday’s score when Galatasaray won 3-1 at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ataman, who led Panathinaikos to the EuroLeague title in 2023-24, has since apologised for his “unplanned” celebration and said he “definitely did not intend to target or offend any community”.

“I am a coach who expresses my respect for the Fenerbahce community at every opportunity, but underlines that I am one of their biggest rivals on the field,” he added.

“I am aware of the discomfort my actions yesterday caused in the Fenerbahce community. I would also like to express my sincere sadness for the perception that was created in a way that I did not want.”

In their response Fenerbahce said they will not allow any of their players to play for the national team as long as Ataman remains in his post.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“What he did in front of millions of viewers stands in complete opposition to the dignity and identity of the national team head coach position,” the club added in a statement.

“The national team belongs to all of us. Every individual who is part of this team must act with this awareness and responsibility.

“This behaviour, carried out in an attempt to appease one community, is a great disrespect to our own community, to the dignity of the national team head coach position, and even to our country.”

Turkey are due to play Hungary in EuroBasket qualifiers on 22 and 25 November.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved