Man City confirm Rodri has injured knee ligament

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, September 25 – Manchester City have confirmed Spain midfielder Rodri suffered a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodri was substituted in the 21st minute after he twisted the joint in a collision with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey at a corner.

No timescale has yet been put on the player’s recovery, but speaking after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Watford, Pep Guardiola said he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Still we don’t have the definitive [diagnosis] but he will be out for a long time – a while,” said the City boss. “But there are some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expected.

“We are waiting for the last phone calls from him and the doctors for what definitely he has and the type of surgery he has to get.

“We expect that tonight, tomorrow we will know exactly.”