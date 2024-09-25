KCB’s Odhiambo banking on more wins to increase players’ confidence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) football team coach Patrick Odhiambo believes their mentality has hardened in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) season.

Odhiambo says his charges are growing in confidence with every match as evidenced by their excellent start to the season.

“The more you are scoring goals and winning matches, the more it brings confidence, which is very important for a player. Football is a game of expression and a player can only do that when he is confident. This is what I have observed with these players even in training…they are expressing themselves more,” the gaffer said. KCB FC’s Francis Kahiro triumphs past Murang’a SEAL’s Yusuf Ally during a Kenya Premier League fixture at the Sportpesa Arena. PHOTO/KCB FC

The bankers are perched at the top of the log with seven points, having won twice and drawn once.

They began their campaign with a scoreless draw against Kariobangi Sharks before a 2-0 win over Murang’a SEAL.

Their last tie the past weekend was a 3-0 drubbing of Posta Rangers, midfielder Francis Kahiro finding the back of the net twice.

It is a start that the former Kakamega Homeboyz coach would have been hoping for; nonetheless, he is not getting carried away by it.

“First of all, the glory goes to God for how far we have come. We know all the matches will be tough because all of our opponents have prepared well. Ulinzi (next opponents) are naturally a difficult team to play against. They haven’t performed as well since the start of the season so we know they will be out for victory,” Odhiambo, who led Homeboyz to the Caf Confederations Cup in 2022/23, said. Francis Kahiro in action against Murang’a SEAL during a Kenya Premier League fixture at the Sportpesa Arena. PHOTO/KCB FC.

Echoing his gaffer’s sentiments, goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo is keen to keep the momentum going.

“We want to keep the momentum going and maintain the consistency. We want to keep competing at the same level as we can see that confidence in the playing unit is growing. We need to put in more effort,” Shikhalo said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bankers face Ulinzi Stars over the weekend, with the soldiers seeking their first win of the new campaign.

They 14th with one point from two matches as KCB lead the way with seven, same as second-placed Kariobangi Sharks.