Sialo’s goodbye message to Trailblazer teammates after inking deal with top Tunisian club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24 – As he packs his bags for North Africa, Trailblazers Volleyball Club’s Moses Sialo has urged his soon-to-be former teammates to keep pushing for success.

Sialo believes that the team are overflowing with talents who can play at the highest level of their careers.

“I’d like to encourage them to keep working hard. It is not a must for you to be in the national team for you to be able to go professional. Through hard work, discipline and resilience, most of the players will be able to play at the professional level. I wish you all the best of luck and may God bless you,” he said.

The Kenyan international has put ink to paper on an eight-month deal with Tunisian side MSB.

Sialo is no stranger to playing at the top level, having plied his trade in Iran and Oman.

Looking back to those stints, he is proud of what he achieved and is hopeful of more to come.

“I am leaving for Tunisia for a professional stint on a season-long deal. Previously, I played in Iraq and Oman and it was quite a success,” Sialo said.

The opposite right’s sojourn abroad includes Japan (Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler), Rwanda’s Rwanda Energy Group in 2018/19 before joining Trailblazers in 2021/22.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He then moved to Iraq to play for Erbil SC (2022/23), crossing borders to Oman to ply trade for Al-Salam before returning to the country.

The 28-year-old had an experience to forget in the Middle East, cutting short his stay due to injury woes and financial challenges.

Trailblazers, the youngest Kenyan team in the men’s league, congratulated their soon-to-be former player, describing him as a phenomenal player whose club career has grown despite never turning out for the national team.

“What makes Sialo’s journey even more inspiring is that he has never featured in the Kenyan national team. While many athletes may see this as a barrier, Sialo has used it as fuel to push his career forward. His relentless dedication has opened doors abroad, proving that you don’t need a national call-up to reach the top levels of your sport,” the statement read.

Sialo’s Tunisian deal comes in the wake of another Kenyan, Abiud Chirchir, inking a professional deal with a Saudi Arabian club.