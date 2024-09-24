Kenya Breweries pump Ksh 22 million into Safari Sevens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand, Tusker, have injected Ksh 22 million into this year’s Safari 7s, set for Machakos on October 11-13.

KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti said the sponsorship is symbolic of the longstanding relationship between the firm and the sport.

“We are thrilled to once again be involved in this prestigious tournament. Rugby holds a special place in our hearts, and we are proud to continue our legacy of supporting the Safari Sevens,” Ocitti said.

He said KBL is proud to play a significant role in the growth of Kenyan sports, particularly rugby, in light of its humongous potential to uplift livelihoods.

“We believe in the power of sports to unite people, and the Safari Sevens is a perfect example of this. We aim to enhance the overall experience for fans, players, and teams, offering not just top-tier rugby but also world-class entertainment. Our goal is to make the 2024 Safari Sevens a memorable occasion for everyone involved,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai said the sponsorship is just what the doctor ordered for an out-of-this-world experience at this year’s edition.

“Organizing the Safari Sevens is no small feat. We are welcoming teams from across the globe, and there are many aspects of the event that require substantial financial support. This sponsorship will go a long way in covering key costs, from team logistics to ensuring top-quality entertainment for the fans,” Mutai said.

The chair applauded the brewers for their unwavering support to Kenyan rugby.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Their support over the years has been instrumental in elevating the tournament to the level it enjoys today. When you think of rugby in Kenya, the name Tusker inevitably comes to mind. It’s a brand that has become synonymous with the sport, and we are grateful for their continued backing,” he said.

The Safari Sevens returned last year following its postponement in 2022.

National men’s rugby 7s team, Shujaa, beat Samurai Barracudas 19-0 to win the men’s title as Uganda Lady Cranes edged out Kenya Lionesses 15-13 to clinch the women’s trophy.

Men’s Teams: Kenya Shujaa (defending champions), Kenya Morans, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Qatar, Shogun Rugby, Tropic 7s, Mayotte

Women’s Teams: Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Cubs, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Tropic 7s, Spanish Barbarians, Shogun Rugby