Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to have knee surgery

BARCELONA, Spain, September 23 – Barcelona goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is to have knee surgery on Monday after suffering a ruptured patella tendon during Sunday’s La Liga victory against Villarreal.

The Germany international was carried off on a stretcher during the first half after his right knee buckled as he landed while catching the ball.

Barcelona say they will provide a further update after his operation, with no timescale yet put on the 32-year-old’s recovery.

Ter Stegen has made more than 400 appearances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

Hansi Flick’s side beat Villarreal 3-1 to maintain their 100% record in La Liga and move four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.