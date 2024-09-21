Waruinge reigns supreme at Interbanks Golf Day Tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB's Millicent Mello follows her tee shot at first tee. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

Waruinge reigns supreme at Interbanks Golf Day Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21 – NCBA Bank’s Ritah Waruinge was on Friday crowned winner of the Interbanks Golf Day Tournament at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Waruinge carded an overall score of 34 points to claim the top gong in the one-day tournament that brought together 267 competitors.

Herman Kariuki was winner of the men’s category with a combined score of 41 points, one ahead of Anthony Muiruri and Arnold Kipkoti, both of who carded 40 points to claim second and third respectively.

The women’s category was clinched Conslate Achieng who accumulated 42 points, the same as second-placed Carol Karanja.

Stanbic Bank’s Willy Masmatet in action at the Interbanks Golf Day Tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Scola Onsongo finished third with a combined score of 41 points.

In the banks’ category, NCBA went home with top honour with a combined score of 188 points, ahead of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who accumulated 184 points.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) were third with 180 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya Bankers’ Association (KBA) Hiram Thimba scooped the sponsors’ category with 34 points, one ahead of second-placed Sammy Mwangi.

Kenya Institute of Bankers’ (KIB) Wycliffe Onyango carded 37 points to win the guest category, ahead of Nicholas Malaki who accumulated the same number of points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved