Waruinge reigns supreme at Interbanks Golf Day Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21 – NCBA Bank’s Ritah Waruinge was on Friday crowned winner of the Interbanks Golf Day Tournament at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Waruinge carded an overall score of 34 points to claim the top gong in the one-day tournament that brought together 267 competitors.

Herman Kariuki was winner of the men’s category with a combined score of 41 points, one ahead of Anthony Muiruri and Arnold Kipkoti, both of who carded 40 points to claim second and third respectively.

The women’s category was clinched Conslate Achieng who accumulated 42 points, the same as second-placed Carol Karanja. Stanbic Bank’s Willy Masmatet in action at the Interbanks Golf Day Tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Scola Onsongo finished third with a combined score of 41 points.

In the banks’ category, NCBA went home with top honour with a combined score of 188 points, ahead of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who accumulated 184 points.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) were third with 180 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya Bankers’ Association (KBA) Hiram Thimba scooped the sponsors’ category with 34 points, one ahead of second-placed Sammy Mwangi.

Kenya Institute of Bankers’ (KIB) Wycliffe Onyango carded 37 points to win the guest category, ahead of Nicholas Malaki who accumulated the same number of points.