K'Ogalo kiss goodbye to Caf Champions League with 6-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly
Action between Al Ahly and Gor Mahia in the second leg of their Caf Champions League match in Cairo. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA LIVE X

Kenyan Premier League

K’Ogalo kiss goodbye to Caf Champions League with 6-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia crashed out of the Caf Champions League after losing 3-0 to defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the second leg of their preliminary round tie at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having lost by a similar scoreline at the Nyayo National Stadium a week ago, K’Ogalo had it all to do to qualify for the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

Their task was made no easier when their hosts took the lead in the 22nd minute courtesy of Rahim Rabi’s strike past Gad Matthews in Gor goal, after capitalising on Geoffrey Ochieng’s poor clearance from a short corner.

Backed by a ferocious capacity crowd, the Red Devils bossed the proceedings as coach Leo Neiva’s charges struggled to get going in the game.

For all their dominance, the scoreline remained 1-0 going for the breather.

Al Ahly picked up from where they had left off, notching the second through Wessam Abou Ali in the 55th minute.

Second-half substitute Taher Mohammed Taher then scored the third goal in added time to perform the final rites on Gor’s dreams of a first-ever appearance at the group stages of the Champions League.

The Green Army will now turn their attention to defending their Premier League title.


