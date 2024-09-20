Preview: Manchester City v Arsenal the big game on a weekend where many have things to prove

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, Sept 20 – The Premier League has a host of matches this weekend that will help show the true situation of several teams and which will either allow some coaches to breathe more easily, or put them under increased pressure.

One game stands out as reigning champions and league leaders, Manchester City defend their 100 percent start to the season, at home to last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, who are currently second in the table.

City were held to a 0-0 draw by Inter Milan on Wednesday, but have 24 more hours to prepare for the game than Arsenal, who drew 0-0 away to Atalanta on Thursday.

While Pep Guardiola didn’t make widescale rotations on Wednesday, he kept Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan out of his starting 11 and some, if not all of those will start on Sunday.

Arsenal will still be without Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino but Declan Rice returns after missing last weekend’s morale-boosting win away to Tottenham.

West Ham and Chelsea open the weekend on Saturday lunchtime, with Julen Lopetegui looking to see West Ham make a statement after a win, a draw and two defeats from their first four games of the season.

Manchester City and Aston Villa have been tough rivals to kick off at the London Stadium and Chelsea also promise to be difficult, with plenty of speed in attack, although they have yet to convince at the back.

A win for Chelsea would leave them looking comfortable and be a huge boost for Enzo Maresca after a very difficult summer following his arrival at the club.

Liverpool slipped to defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend but reacted magnificently with a 3-1 Champions League win away to AC Milan, now they are back in front of their home fans to receive the visit of Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola’s side were unlucky to not get at least a point against Chelsea last weekend and their quick passing and high press will be a test for Liverpool who could have some tired legs.

It has been a good week for Manchester United after a 3-0 win at Southampton was followed by a 7-0 League Cup thrashing of Barnsley. The task for Erik ten Hag is obvious: he needs his players to carry the feel-good factor to their visit to Crystal Palace.

Palace ended last season like an express train under coach Oliver Glasner and thrashed United 4-0 in the penultimate game of the campaign. There were high hopes for this season, but so far they have struggled with just two draws from four games and that could offer United a chance.

Aston Villa won their Champions League opener away to Young Boys and are again impressing under Unai Emery’s guidance. The ‘Midlands derby’ at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers offers them a great chance to move into the top four, as their rivals arrive in the relegation zone with just one point.

Wolves coach Gary O’Neil is under pressure and although he will argue the club’s transfer business has left him with a weaker squad, he really needs to avoid defeat to lift some gloom.

Sean Dyche is probably under more pressure than anyone after Everton’s dreadful start to the season continued with a League Cup exit to Southampton in midweek. Defeat to Leicester could cost Dyche his job, although Everton’s problems run much deeper than the man in the dugout.

Just four points from four games and a home defeat to Arsenal have had fans asking if Ange Postecoglou is suffering ‘second-season syndrome’ at Tottenham and his side have a difficult match at home to Brentford.

Brentford were unlucky not to take a point from Manchester City last week and under Thomas Frank, they are playing some flowing football that will give problems to Spurs’ high defensive line, although the loss of Yoane Wissa with an ankle injury is an important setback.

Sunday sees a game between two unbeaten sides with Brighton at home to Nottingham Forest, who are in excellent spirits after their first win at Anfield in over 50 years.

-BY Xinhua-