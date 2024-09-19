Sparta Prague win first Champions League match in two decades - Capital Sports
Sparta players celebrate their win. PHOTO/Sparta/X

Football

Sparta Prague win first Champions League match in two decades

Published

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Sep 19 – Sparta Prague marked their return to the Champions League after almost 19 years with a thumping win over Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Czech champions’ last appearance in the competition proper came in December 2005 when they finished last in a group containing Arsenal, Ajax and FC Thun.

After such a long wait Sparta needed just 107 seconds to take the lead at home to Salzburg through Kaan Kairinen’s effort on the rebound.

Victor Olatunji doubled Sparta’s advantage shortly before half-time with a fine volleyed effort.

Qazim Laci rounded off the win in the 58th minute with a simple strike after wrong-footing two defenders and the Salzburg goalkeeper with a dummied shot.

Sparta’s win was their first in the Champions League proper since beating Lazio 1-0 in December 2003.

In this article:
