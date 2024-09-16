CAF boss Motsepe happy with initial progress towards AFCON ’27, CHAN ‘25

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe looked pleased with the initial progress made towards Kenya’s co-hosting of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) as well as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a visit to the hosting stadia on Sunday.

Motsepe toured the Nyayo National Stadium, Kasarani Stadium, the Ulinzi Sports Complex as well as the construction of the new Talanta Sports City, to inspect the progress made and come to speed with how well Kenya is doing in getting ready.

The Nyayo Stadium is earmarked to host CHAN next year, while Talanta and Kasarani are hosting the AFCON ’27. The Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium have been earmarked as training venues.

There is a possibility as well, that Kasarani might be used for the CHAN if it passes initial inspection markers by the time it is ready in December. CAF President Patrice Motsepe takes a look at the proposed new Talanta Stadium. PHOTO/CAF

“I am deeply grateful and proud of the exceptional leadership that President Ruto is providing in relation to football and the CHAN and I am confident with all of us working together, Kenya will be ready and we will make African football among the best in the world,” Motsepe said Sunday, after the tour of the venues.

CS Murkomen assures readiness

He was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa as well as officials from Sports Kenya.

“I have promised you that this stadium will be delivered by December. To make sure that it is ready, you can see every effort is made to ensure that we beat the deadlines. Kenya and East Africa by extension will be ready to host both CHAN and AFCON,” Murkomen said.

Nyayo, Ulinzi and Police Sacco will be closed this coming week to undertake the renovations required by CAF, amongst them being the l;aying of new grass to get to standards required by the Continental body. Construction and renovation works at our major stadia are on course, ahead of the upcoming international sporting events.



Had the pleasure of taking CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe on a tour of Moi International Sports Complex, Nyayo Stadium, and the upcoming Talanta Sports… pic.twitter.com/tptIk3hFIN— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Motsepe will on Monday afternoon meet with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on the sidelines of his visit to Kenya.

Motsepe will meet with the Head of State after addressing a presser, following an Executive Committee meeting which will discuss preparations for next year’s Africa Nations Championship and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

President Ruto had initially been scheduled to address the CAF EXCO meeting which will be held at a Nairobi hotel, but will now instead host the football bosses at the House on the Hill.