Quins quench 12-year thirst for National Sevens Circuit crown on dramatic day at Prinsloo 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15 – Kenya Harlequin were crowned 2024 National Sevens Circuit (NSC) champions after a 12-year-wait amidst a drama-filled Sunday at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru in what was the final leg of the competition.

Quins had suffered a shock 15-12 loss to Nondies in the quarters of the main cup on Sunday morning, handing the initiative to their closest challengers, Kabras Sugar who outclassed Kenyatta University Blak Blad 10-0 in the last eight.

At that point, the sugar millers needed to win the tournament to stand a chance of being crowned the overall champions whereas Quins had to finish fifth to feature in the conversation.

However, Nondies once again proved giant killers, upsetting coach Felix Ayange’s charges 15-5 in the semi-final to all but hand over the title to coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s boys.

Quins then firmed their grip on the trophy with a 35-5 victory over hosts Nakuru RFC to clinch fifth.

Star player Amon Wamalwa scored a hattrick to add to his three conversions as Shujaa’s Herman Humwa, Brian Ratila and Leon Nyang added a try each. Quins celebrate after winning the National Sevens Circuit. PHOTO/DK WERE

Victor Matiko was the sole try scorer for Wanyore.

On the other hand, Kabras ended their competition on a high, dispatching their Rai sibling, Menengai Oilers 19-0 in the third-place playoff.

Jackton Osoo scored a hattrick as Warren Kamadi added the extras for the Kakamega-based side who had been angling for their second NSC title since 2017.

Leos maul Nondies

Meanwhile, Strathmore Leos walked home with the Prinsloo 7s title after a 33-7 mauling of Nondies in the final.

Collins Maina set them on the way with the first try in the second minute – Arnold Muita converting successfully between the posts.

National rugby 7s team regular Nygel Amaitsa then added a second a minute later before his Shujaa compatriot, George ‘Ooro’ Japolo went over for the third – Muita converting successfully on both occasions.

Benson Salem pulled one back for Nondies after the breather before Nyaenya Moseti converted for the extras.

However, Philemon Olang extended Leos lead with two minutes left before the buzzer before Stanislaus Shikoli added the gloss to a comprehensive win in the dying embers of the encounter.

Immediate former NSC champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) exited on a high with a 45-7 thrashing of Daystar University Falcons in their ninth-place playoff match.

Arnold Ogonda’s try put the students in the lead – Tony Ogoma with the extras – before Levy Amunga scored a brace to put the bankers in a 12-7 lead heading to the break.

Tyson Maina then added the third for KCB at the start of the second half, before Elvis Olukusi added a second, two minutes later.

Felix Makokha was next on the scoreboard, with Olukusi turning up with the extras for the second time in the half.

With three minutes left on the clock, Austine Sikutwa went over for the final try of the game albeit Olukusi was unable to convert successfully.