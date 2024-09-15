New boss Van Persie 'not traumatised' by 9-1 loss - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Van Persie: I don't think that Emery really connects with his players

Football

New boss Van Persie ‘not traumatised’ by 9-1 loss

Published

ALMAAR, The Netherlands, September 15 – Robin van Persie promised that he and his Heerenveen players would “keep playing our own game” and would not be “traumatised” after suffering a record 9-1 defeat at AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league.

It was only the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Manchester United striker’s fourth match as a manager after being appointed head coach of Heerenveen in May.

“This is tough,” said the 41-year-old, who scored 50 goals in 102 international appearances.

“You’ll encounter a number of bumps in your career. This was a very big bump. We learned a few more lessons from this match than we normally would.”

Sven Mijnans opened the scoring for AZ after just four minutes but Luuk Brouwers equalised for Heerenveen midway through the first half.

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, 22, soon put the home side back in front with his first goal for AZ since a £6.7m summer move from north London.

Things quickly turned sour for the visitors at the start of the second half as Republic of Ireland front man Parrott added a further three goals in just eight minutes.

Van Persie then watched his side concede a further four goals in the final 20 minutes to give AZ Alkmaar their record win in the Eredivisie, moving them up to second place in the table.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was also the first time Heerenveen had conceded nine goals in the league and leaves them 12th in the table, with four points from Van Persie’s first four games in charge.

“This is part of football. I have not been traumatised by this and neither have my players,” said Van Persie.

“Even when things aren’t going your way, with three goals in quick succession in the second half, it’s important to keep doing the things you agreed on.

“We’ll keep playing our own game. That’s what I believe in and what we believe in.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved