Battle lines drawn as FKF Premier League returns from three week international break - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC players during a training session at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Tusker FC/X

Football

Battle lines drawn as FKF Premier League returns from three week international break

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The FKF Premier League resumes this weekend for a proper run, after a three-week international break, which came immediately after match day one of the 2024-25 season.

With Kenya Police FC and Gor Mahia occupied with Continental football assignment, there will be eight matches on cards across various venues.

The Dandora Stadium in Nairobi will host a double header, top of the bill being the duel between 12-time champions Tusker FC and Kariobangi Sharks.

The brewers started their season with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka and are keen to make it two out of two, but they will be in for a tough assignment against a team that picked four points against them last season.

“It will be a tough match definitely because for the last two seasons, they have been a very difficult opponent for us. However, we are ready and are well prepared. This season, we are taking a match at a time and the three-week break has given us enough time to improve on some areas that were not working in our first game,” says defender Collins Odhiambo.

Sharks started their season with a barren draw against KCB and are looking for a win to spur on their season, despite losing many of their key players during the last transfer window.

Midfielder Stanley Wilson moved to Sweden with AIK, winger Julius Masaba has moved to AFC Leopards, defender Geoffrey Onyango joined Kenya Police FC while their top scorer John Mark Makwatta moved to Tanzania.

Coach William Muluya still remains with a potent side, and playing on a ground where they are extremely confident on the ball, will be keen to get a win off the brewers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the early kick off, Nairobi City Stars take on Bidco United.

In Machakos, Jackie Juma will be standing on the door of history, becoming the first woman to ever lead a team out of the dugout in the top flight.

Her side, FC Talanta, take on Robert Matano’s Sofapaka, a tough start, but one the tactician reckons she is ready for.

FKF Premier League Saturday fixtures:

Nairobi City Stars vs Bidco United, Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC (Dandora Stadium), FC Talanta vs Sofapaka FC (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved