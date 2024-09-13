Battle lines drawn as FKF Premier League returns from three week international break

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The FKF Premier League resumes this weekend for a proper run, after a three-week international break, which came immediately after match day one of the 2024-25 season.

With Kenya Police FC and Gor Mahia occupied with Continental football assignment, there will be eight matches on cards across various venues.

The Dandora Stadium in Nairobi will host a double header, top of the bill being the duel between 12-time champions Tusker FC and Kariobangi Sharks.

The brewers started their season with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka and are keen to make it two out of two, but they will be in for a tough assignment against a team that picked four points against them last season.

“It will be a tough match definitely because for the last two seasons, they have been a very difficult opponent for us. However, we are ready and are well prepared. This season, we are taking a match at a time and the three-week break has given us enough time to improve on some areas that were not working in our first game,” says defender Collins Odhiambo.

Sharks started their season with a barren draw against KCB and are looking for a win to spur on their season, despite losing many of their key players during the last transfer window.

Midfielder Stanley Wilson moved to Sweden with AIK, winger Julius Masaba has moved to AFC Leopards, defender Geoffrey Onyango joined Kenya Police FC while their top scorer John Mark Makwatta moved to Tanzania.

Coach William Muluya still remains with a potent side, and playing on a ground where they are extremely confident on the ball, will be keen to get a win off the brewers.

In the early kick off, Nairobi City Stars take on Bidco United.

In Machakos, Jackie Juma will be standing on the door of history, becoming the first woman to ever lead a team out of the dugout in the top flight.

Her side, FC Talanta, take on Robert Matano’s Sofapaka, a tough start, but one the tactician reckons she is ready for.

FKF Premier League Saturday fixtures:

Nairobi City Stars vs Bidco United, Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC (Dandora Stadium), FC Talanta vs Sofapaka FC (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).