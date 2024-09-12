Battle royale as 320 golfers headline Legendary Golf Tourney at Ruiru Sports Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 12 – The par 73 Ruiru Golf Course will be a beehive of activity on Saturday as 320 golfers from around the country converge for the annual Legendary Golf Tournament.

Club vice captain Justus Mathenge expects a thrilling time for all participants on and off the golf course.

“Join us as we welcome over 300 golfers to compete on our beautiful, thrilling course. Expect a day of exceptional golf, mouthwatering nyama choma and lovely music,” Mathenge said.

The roster of competitors include Rhoda Mukami, Stephen Lokonyo, Sophie Mbochi, James Ngambi, Kibera Maina as well as single handicap long hitting Bernard Omondi, Joe Muendo and Beatrice Waweru.

Speaking at the same time, Mukami said she is looking forward to repeating her heroics at the IPF golf tournament, held at the same venue a fortnight ago.

“I am looking forward to picking up from where I left having won over 240 top amateurs. It is going to be a very tough battle against the best golfers in the country, but I believe with my experience and good run of form I will emerge victorious in this tourney. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset,” she said.

Action at the 18-hole course tees off at 6:40 am in the morning, whereas the afternoon tee will start at 10:50 am to 1:30 pm.