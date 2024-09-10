Rodrygo ‘upset’ by Ballon d’Or shortlist omission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Sep 10 – Real Madrid forward Rodrygo says he is disappointed he did not make the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 51 appearances for the Spanish club last season.

But the Brazil international failed to secure a nomination for the prestigious award, unlike his Madrid team-mates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

“I was upset, I think I deserved it,” Rodrygo told ESPN., external

“I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, I think they deserved it also. But I think I had a place in the 30.”

The nominees are selected by France Football’s editorial team in collaboration with the Ballon d’Or ambassador – former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba – and selected members of the media.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on 28 October.

Rodrygo was part of the Real Madrid side that won the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

Along with England midfielder Bellingham and fellow Brazil forward Vinicius, Real’s Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and the now-retired Toni Kroos were all nominated.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real from Paris St-Germain in the summer when his contract with the French club expired, also made the shortlist.

Rodrygo cited his versatility across different positions for both club and country as a possible reason for the snub.

“Often, I’m just filling spaces,” he said. “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That’s it.

“It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player.”