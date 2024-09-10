Rodrygo 'upset' by Ballon d'Or shortlist omission - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo. PHOTO/BeIn Sports

Football

Rodrygo ‘upset’ by Ballon d’Or shortlist omission

Published

MADRID, Spain, Sep 10 – Real Madrid forward Rodrygo says he is disappointed he did not make the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 51 appearances for the Spanish club last season.

But the Brazil international failed to secure a nomination for the prestigious award, unlike his Madrid team-mates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

“I was upset, I think I deserved it,” Rodrygo told ESPN., external

“I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, I think they deserved it also. But I think I had a place in the 30.”

The nominees are selected by France Football’s editorial team in collaboration with the Ballon d’Or ambassador – former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba – and selected members of the media.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on 28 October.

Rodrygo was part of the Real Madrid side that won the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with England midfielder Bellingham and fellow Brazil forward Vinicius, Real’s Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and the now-retired Toni Kroos were all nominated.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real from Paris St-Germain in the summer when his contract with the French club expired, also made the shortlist.

Rodrygo cited his versatility across different positions for both club and country as a possible reason for the snub.

“Often, I’m just filling spaces,” he said. “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That’s it.

“It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved