Sandstorm sweep away Veuve Clicquot as Tusker Malt, Turkish Airlines serve thriller at Kenya International Polo Tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Past polo action at Nairobi Polo Club.

Polo

Sandstorm sweep away Veuve Clicquot as Tusker Malt, Turkish Airlines serve thriller at Kenya International Polo Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7 – Sandstorm blew away Veuve Clicquot 7-3 in their Fat Hippo Trophy encounter on Day Two of the Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament at the Nairobi Polo Club on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless encounter in the first chukka, the match came alive in the subsequent one, Alexander Watson and Charlie Molly getting onto the scoresheet for Sandstorm.

Bobby Kamani pulled one back for Veuve Clicquot in the third chukka albeit Kelvin Jumba’s pair of goals extended the lead for Sandstorm to 4-1.

There was more drama in the final chukka as Eva Kamau scored a brace to narrow the score to 4-3 before Joe Kamau’s hattrick of goals swung the tie in favour of Sandstorm.

Van Reenen masterclass

In the other tie of the day, Dirk van Reenen starred with five goals as Tusker Malt outclassed Turkish Airlines 7-6 in a Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament match at the same venue.

Jadini Nzomo scored for Tusker Malt in the first chukka as Fred Kambo levelled the scores for Turkish Airlines.

Van Reenen then scored twice in the second chukka — Raphael Nzomo adding another — as Tusker Malt raced into a 4-1 lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He scored his third in the penultimate chukka as Vishal Somaia and Cruz Novillo Astrada got on the scoreboard to narrow the deficit to 5-3.

Astrada then scored twice in the final chukka — Kambo adding his second — conjure a comeback but Van Reenen rose to the occasion once again with two more goals to close out the game.

The three-day tournament continues on Sunday afternoon with two more matches on the cards.

Diani Reef will be up against Mawimbi before Turkish Airlines take to the pitch against SBM Bank.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved