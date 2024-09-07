Sandstorm sweep away Veuve Clicquot as Tusker Malt, Turkish Airlines serve thriller at Kenya International Polo Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7 – Sandstorm blew away Veuve Clicquot 7-3 in their Fat Hippo Trophy encounter on Day Two of the Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament at the Nairobi Polo Club on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless encounter in the first chukka, the match came alive in the subsequent one, Alexander Watson and Charlie Molly getting onto the scoresheet for Sandstorm.

Bobby Kamani pulled one back for Veuve Clicquot in the third chukka albeit Kelvin Jumba’s pair of goals extended the lead for Sandstorm to 4-1.

There was more drama in the final chukka as Eva Kamau scored a brace to narrow the score to 4-3 before Joe Kamau’s hattrick of goals swung the tie in favour of Sandstorm.

Van Reenen masterclass

In the other tie of the day, Dirk van Reenen starred with five goals as Tusker Malt outclassed Turkish Airlines 7-6 in a Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament match at the same venue.

Jadini Nzomo scored for Tusker Malt in the first chukka as Fred Kambo levelled the scores for Turkish Airlines.

Van Reenen then scored twice in the second chukka — Raphael Nzomo adding another — as Tusker Malt raced into a 4-1 lead.

He scored his third in the penultimate chukka as Vishal Somaia and Cruz Novillo Astrada got on the scoreboard to narrow the deficit to 5-3.

Astrada then scored twice in the final chukka — Kambo adding his second — conjure a comeback but Van Reenen rose to the occasion once again with two more goals to close out the game.

The three-day tournament continues on Sunday afternoon with two more matches on the cards.

Diani Reef will be up against Mawimbi before Turkish Airlines take to the pitch against SBM Bank.