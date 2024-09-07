Day of surprises at Driftwood Sevens as Zetech, Daystar reach main cup quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7 – Kenya Harlequin continued their great run in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) with a 100 per cent record on Day One of the Driftwood Sevens, the penultimate leg of the circuit, in Mombasa on Saturday.

Quins began the day with a huge morale booster, coming from behind to beat current NSC leader Kabras Sugar 21-19 at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Eric Cantona put the sugar millers into the driving seat with the first try in the second minute, which he subsequently converted successfully for the extras.

The Kakamega 7s champions, however, replied immediately via Amon Wamalwa — Richel Wangila adding the extras — before Shujaa’s Herman Humwa put them in front with the second try at the stroke of halftime.

Wamalwa then converted successfully between the posts for a 14-7 lead but Kabras had the last say through a Jackson Siketa try albeit Cantona’s conversion was unsuccessful.

Siketa then put himself on the scoreboard once again, his try in the 13th minute — and subsequent conversion — putting the sugar millers into the ascendancy.

Nonetheless, Dave Mwaura’s try added one more twist to the tale, Wamalwa driving the final nail with a successful conversion for Quins to take all the points from the scintillating encounter.

Quins’ other wins included a 24-0 thrashing of Nakuru RFC and 31-0 humbling of Mwamba RFC.

Coach Felix Ayange’s charges, meanwhile, recovered to beat Wanyore by the same scoreline as Quins before nicking a narrow 7-5 triumph over Kulabu.

Bankers on prowl

Fresh from successfully defending their Kabeberi Sevens crown in Nairobi a fortnight ago, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC also ended the day with an unblemished record.

The bankers schooled Masinde Muliro University in the first game, beating the students 27-12 before dispatching Mombasa 7s 39-5.

Next to be tutored were Kenyatta University Blak Blad who KCB beat 19-5 in their final match of the day.

New surprise packages

Meanwhile, surprise package Catholic University Monks were given a reality check losing 27-0 to fellow students, Strathmore Leos in the first encounter.

They then went down 21-7 to Zetech University Oaks before drawing 5-5 with Kabete Stallions in their ultimate pool encounter.

Leos, third-place finishers in last year’s NSC, marched on into the quarters after a 31-0 thrashing of Stallions in their second match before a 12-12 draw with Zetech.

Despite a shock 14-12 loss to Daystar University Falcons, Nondies did just about enough to secure their place in the main cup quarters.

The Ngong-Road based side had began their campaign with a 41-12 thrashing of Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) but were given a rude awakening by the students.

Nonetheless, a 12-7 win over Menengai Oilers was enough to make the quarters where they face KCB on Sunday.