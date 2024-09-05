Odibets partners with FKF in give-away for newly launched jerseys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Betting firm Odibets has partnered with the Football Kenya Federation in popularizing the newly launched jerseys, with a give-away competition that will see 50,000 replicas won.

The betting firm has also partnered to become the official fan jersey sponsors of the national football team, Harambee Stars. This comes just less than 24 hours before the team plays their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Zimbabwe in Kampala.

“We want to ensure fans have jerseys as they head to Uganda to support Harambee stars. We have over 50,000 Harambee jerseys to give away,” said Dedan Mungai,the Odibets General Manager.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa said the federation was happy with the partnership as it will bring out the Kenyan spirit among Harambee Stars fans who have always supported the team through thick and thin.

“As a federation we are delighted to be part of this partnership that will see Harambee Stars fans don the official jersey courtesy of Odibets, this will go a long way in bringing out the Kenyan football spirit,” Mwendwa said, speaking as they launched the partnership.

To enter the draw to win a jersey, fans need to place a bet of Sh on the Aviator game on the Odibets platform.

In march 2021, Odibets partnered with FKF to become the officer official betting and motivational partners for Harambee Stars.

The gaming firm gave the Football Kenya Federation Sh5mn to cater for the team’s preparations and jersey