Full camp for Stars in Uganda as Crouch, Johannah join in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Harambee Stars training camp in Kampala, Uganda is full house, following the arrival of defender Joseph Okumu and midfielder Eric Johannah.

The two trained with the rest of the squad yesterday having arrived a few hours earlier, with coach Engin Firat expressing satisfaction with their physical levels.

Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tomorrow evening, before they travel to South Africa to take on Namibia next Tuesday.

Stars arrived in Kampala on Sunday and have pitched camp for the game, which will be played on neutral soil as Kenya does not have a CAF approved stadium.