No Olunga? No problem: Omalla says he is ready to step up for Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Former Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla says he is ready to step up and be Kenya’s leading striker in the opening two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers if captain Michael Olunga will be unavailable.

Olunga picked up an injury in the opening weeks of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) and is highly likely to miss the first game against Zimbabwe on Friday in Kampala.

In his absence, Omalla, the FKF Premier League golden boot winner from last season, says he is ready to take the mantle.

“As a player, you always have to be ready if you are in the team because anything can happen and you can be called upon. I have been in the system for a while and I have learnt a lot both from the coaches and from the captain. If given a chance, I believe in myself and I believe I can show something,” Omalla told Capital Sports. Harambee Stars striker Benson Omalla during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omalla has recently moved to Lebanon from Gor and has made the final squad for the two games against Zimbabwe and Namibia. Skipper Olunga will undergo an MRI in Kampala, to ascertain whether he can play part in the second game in Johannesburg next Tuesday.

At the same time, Omalla says he yearns to give his all for the national team, as he dreams of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Every player wants to play at the highest level and I am taking these qualifiers very seriously. I also want to compete at the top level and heading to the AFCON qualifiers, I am confident that we can come through,” Omalla notes.

He adds; “We have trained very well for the past few days and p[reparations have been good. We are looking forward to start well and win our first game.”

Despite starring for Gor, Omalla is yet to hit the notes for the senior national team, though he scored for the Under-23 team during the COSAFA Cup last month.