Newbies Mara Sugar outclass Homeboyz as Ingwe thrash Mathare United

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25 – Newbies Mara Sugar began life in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League on a flier with a 3-0 thrashing of Kakamega Homeboyz at the Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday evening.

Matthias Isogol put the sugar millers in the lead with a sumptuos freekick in the first half, which left Ibrahim Wanzala in Homeboyz’ goal clasping at thin air.

Samuel Odaro then put in a man-of-the-match performance by grabbing a brace in the second half.

Back in the city, at the Dandora Stadium, it was a rude welcome to the top flight for Mathare United who lost 4-0 to AFC Leopards.

Rwandan striker Arthur Gitengo got the felines going in the third minute before Bonface Munyendo scored a goal-of-the-season contender with a lobbed shot over the keeper.

Vincent Omune then tripled Ingwe’s lead after latching on to a Hassan Beja pass in the second half.

Sydney Lokale then put the final nail in the slum boys’ coffin with the fourth goal to hand coach Tomas Trucha a winning start to his second season at AFC Leopards.

The other match of the day saw Murang’a SEAL snatch a priceless 1-0 win away at Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Midfielder Joe Waithira scored the lone goal.