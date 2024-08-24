'Let's fight on issues, not personalities,' - FKF supremo urges ahead of bruising battle for presidency - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has called for issue-based campaigns ahead of national elections on a yet-to-be-confirmed date this year.

Mwendwa challenged those angling for his seat to convince voters they can do better than he has done in the past eight years.

“I would like to encourage aspirants to go campaign and convince people they can do differently…including those who want to be president. In fact, starting from the top,” Mwendwa said.

The president was speaking during Saturday’s special general meeting (SGM) at the Sportsview Hotel, during which the 89 delegates in attendance ratified the electoral code and an electoral bode to prepare the groundwork for national elections this year.

The electoral board consists of Hesbon Owilla, James Waindi, Alfred Ngang’a, Dan Mule, and Marceline Sande with Farida Lucia Juma and Robert Akumu Asembo as standby members.

Mwendwa promised the roadmap to elections will become clearer on Monday as the board issues guidelines for aspirants of all positions.

“In two days’ time, by Monday, each one of you will receive the electoral code of conduct that has been amended in accordance with your recommendations here today. This will be the Bible that will guide all aspirants as they campaign for different positions,” Mwendwa said.

The president bemoaned the constant court battles that have prevented the federation from developing a roadmap to the elections.

He also reiterated that the upcoming campaigns should not interfere with football activities in the country, including grassroot development programmes and league actions.

