World Record in Sight? Wanyonyi storms to second fastest time in men’s 800m at Lausanne Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22 – Olympics 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi edged closer to a world record when he clocked the second fastest time in history at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday night.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:41.11 to win the men’s 800m, ahead of Canada’s Marco Arop who came second in 1:41.72.

Frenchman Gabriel Tual — who also boasts the second fastest time in the one-lap race — came third in 1:42.30.

Wanyonyi was over the moon after his latest feat and said is looking forward to the next leg of the prestigious competition on Sunday in Silesia, Poland.

“I´m so happy to have run the world lead today in Lausanne, I really loved the crowd, and I hope for the best in Silesia,” Wanyonyi said.

The win is the latest in a meteoric rise for the 20-year-old who stormed to his first title at the senior level at the Paris Olympics after clocking 1:41.19.

Wanyonyi also smashed the mile world record at the Road to Records in Herzogenaurach in April when he timed 3:54.6 to cross the finish line first.