Tore Bobe smile to the bank with Ksh 75million sponsorship from Sportpesa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya Premier League side Shabana FC have signed a Ksh 75 million partnership with betting firm Sportpesa, for the next three years.

The club’s chair Jared Nevaton described the deal as a bountiful boost that will aid their ambitions for the 2024/25 season and the foreseeable future.

“It takes a lot of finances to run a football club and at the beginning we were a bit worried about what lay ahead. This will help us much to grow and for the stability of the club going forward,” Nevaton said.

The Kisii-based club, formed in 1982, returned to the top echelons of Kenyan football last year after a long period in the lower tiers.

However, wins were hard to come by as Tore Bobe barely survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

They secured their Premier League status with a 1-0 win over Murang’a SEAL on matchweek 38 to end the season in 14th place with 38 points.

Reflecting on their tumultuous return to the top flight, Nevaton said it is all water under the bridge, adding that Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo’s side are now a matured breed.

“Of course we came into the league with high spirits and expectations but it was our first time for the players and the management. Now that we have been there, we have learnt a thing or two and we are prepared for the coming season,” he said.

His secretary general, Elizaphan Kerama, meanwhile, allayed fears of possible infighting and mismanagement due to the cash injection.

“Our operations have been very transparent. Nothing is going to change…receiving Ksh 75 million is not going to change the narrative and how we run our operations. We have a budget and we are going to stick to it and no revenue will be misused,” Kerama said.

Representing Sportpesa CEO Adams Karauri, the betting firm’s head of operations, Bernard Chauro, said their partnership with the club is an important milestone in the history of sports sponsorship in Kenya.

“Today marks another big milestone for us in the sponsorships and partnerships realm. We have been in this game for a while and going forward, the players should know that they have a reliable partner who can guarantee their success,” Chauro said.

He further assured fans that Sportpesa will work with top designers to come up with a kit to die for.

“It will not be simply a kit with Sportpesa branded in front. It will be a top quality kit that fans will be proud to wear. We will begin meetings with the club and designers to come up with a design and even invite fans to the official release,” he said

There was more good news for Tore Bobe fans as the club’s patron, Kisii governor Simba Arati, announced that their Gusii Stadium fortress will soon be ready for use.

“Shabana used to host its matches at the Raila Odinga Stadium in the neighbouring Homa Bay County with Gusii Stadium facing challenges but I’m happy to inform you that the pitch is ready for use,” Arati said.

Shabana open their league account on Saturday against Bidco United at Thika Stadium.