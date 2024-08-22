Blow as Injury rules out Olympic Champion Hodgkinson in 2024 season - Capital Sports
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson wins the women's 800m as Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma and Mary Moraa finish second and third. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA X

Athletics

Blow as Injury rules out Olympic Champion Hodgkinson in 2024 season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 22 – Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will miss the rest of the 2024 athletics season because of injury.

The 22-year-old had been set to compete in the Diamond League finals in Brussels in September.

Britain’s Hodgkinson won all nine of her 800m races in 2024, capped by winning gold at the Paris Games earlier this month.

“No more races for me,” she posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hope to do this year, thank you for all the love and support.

“See you on the track next year.”

Hodgkinson defended her European 800m title in 2024 and broke her own national record by running one minute 54.61 seconds at the London Diamond League in July.

She has set her sights on breaking the 800m women’s world record of 1:53.28, which has stood for more than four decades.

Hodgkinson will also target a first World Championship title in Tokyo in September 2025, having won silver in each of the past two years.

