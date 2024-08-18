Sterling representatives want ‘clarity’ on Chelsea future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18 – Raheem Sterling’s representatives want “clarity” about the forward’s future at Chelsea after he was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

In a statement his representatives said Sterling has a “good working relationship” with new Blues manager Enzo Maresca but there was an “expectation” he would be involved in Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have spent about £185m on 11 signings this summer, leaving Maresca with a squad of more than 40 senior players.

“He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with,” said the statement.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

“Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Asked about his decision to leave out Sterling, Maresca told Sky Sports: “The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don’t like it, that’s normal.

“Just a technical decision, no more than that.”

Sterling has made 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Manchester City for £50m in July 2022.

He was one of the first players to join the club following the takeover by co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

About £1.5bn has been spent on transfers since, with a focus on younger players with high resale value.