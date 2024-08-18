Brentford leave Toney out over transfer interest - Capital Sports
Toney, who admitted to 232 breaches of Football Association regulations, was charged in November and missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Brentford leave Toney out over transfer interest

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18 – Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for their Premier League opener, with manager Thomas Frank saying speculation about a possible move for the England forward was a major factor behind the decision.

Brentford striker Toney has been linked with moves to several English clubs this summer as well as a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking before his side’s match with Crystal Palace, Frank told Sky Sports: “There are a lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there’s a lot of transfer interest.

“Because of all that, we’ve decided not to include him in the squad.”

Asked if Toney has already played his last match for Brentford, Frank said: “Who knows? There is interest, it’s not close.”

The 28-year-old has scored 67 league goals in 128 games since joining Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020.

Toney returned to action in January after he was was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules – including betting against his own team.

‘He would be a huge miss’ – What they said

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said Brentford “won’t be surprised” by the transfer speculation.

“Do they think they can survive without Ivan Toney? The decision today suggests that yes, they think they can,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They are at the stage where they are thinking, ‘Go on, make us an offer then.’”

Ex-England striker Ellen White added on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Not to be brutal but if Brentford get the money for Ivan Toney and go on to stay up this season then they are laughing aren’t they?

“He would be a huge miss but he is in the last year of his contract so he would essentially go on a free next summer.”

