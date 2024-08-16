Mwinamo preps Scorpions for ‘physical’ Ugandans at regional school games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16 – Musingu High School football team coach Brendan Mwinamo says they are ready and equipped to handle the physicality of Ugandan team at next week’s Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) in Mbale, Uganda.

Mwinamo says their preparations for the regional tournament have been tailored in expectations of a physical contest with their Ugandan opponents.

“We have tried to improve on stamina…we realised Ugandan teams are very experienced and physical. We have done pressure training or hard training. We have been training when the sun is hot because the weather there in Uganda is similar to ours. We have done drills that go with the physical ability of players,” Mwinamo said.

The ‘Scorpions’ are in Pool B alongside St. Julian High School (Uganda), Amus College School (Uganda), APE Rugunga Secondary School (Burundi), and Kalangala Secondary School (Tanzania). Regional Business Manager Metric Mukhalasie presents a new kit to Musingu High School Head Coach Brendan Mwinamo at the Musingu High School, Kakamega.

They qualified by virtue of finishing second at last week’s national championships in Kisii where they lost to Nairobi’s Highway Secondary on post-match penalties.

The former Kakamega High School coach added that they have polished on their weaknesses in lieu of their loss to coach Beldine Odemba’s charges in the national finals.

“We have worked on our weaknesses in the offensive and defensive. I believe our boys are ready,” he said.

Mwinamo was speaking amidst a visit from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who donated training equipment and new kits.

The gaffer thanked the bank for recognising and believing in sports as one of the most lucrative investments worldwide.

“Talent is a very big industry in the world. It is the highest paying career in the world as you can see the likes of Messi (Lionel) and Cristiano Ronaldo. So, KCB have realised it is not only about banking…that once you bank with them, they can also do something because the boys that play football and other co-curricular activities come from vulnerable backgrounds. Once you are able to pay school fees for them, it adds value to them than just leaving them like that,” he said. Musingu High School players don their news kits after the handover ceremony.

Speaking at the same, Musingu High School chief principal Bernard Lukuya said the partnership is an example of the power of sports and education in nurturing talents.

“We are grateful to KCB for giving back to the community by supporting the vulnerable students from humble backgrounds to facilitate their education. This partnership underscores the value of sports and education in nurturing talent and progressing academic excellence. We look forward to the team’s success in Uganda,” Lukuya said.

The team departs Friday for Uganda.