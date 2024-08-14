Real’s Camavinga out of Super Cup with knee injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WARSAW, Poland, August 14 – Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup game against Atalanta and the first portion of the season after sustaining a knee injury.

The France midfielder twisted his knee in training at the Warsaw National Stadium on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old caught his studs in the ground and then collided with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scan results showed Camavinga had sprained the collateral ligament on his left knee, Real said on Wednesday.

While Real did not put a timeframe on Camavinga’s recovery, the club reportedly expect the midfielder to be out for up to seven weeks.

The Frenchman played 46 times in all competitions last season as Real won the La Liga title and Champions League.

Madrid take on 2024 Europa League winners Atalanta in Poland in the Super Cup, with Kylian Mbappe expected to make his competitive debut for the club following his arrival from Paris St-Germain.

The club begin their La Liga title defence against Mallorca at the Bernabeu on 18 August.