Saka and James nominated for PFA young player awards

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12 – Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer have been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s young player of the year award – with Blues playmaker Lauren James and Manchester City’s Khiara Keating contenders for the women’s honour.

Saka, who won the award in 2022-23, is on the men’s six-player shortlist after the England international scored 16 goals and provided nine assists from the wing in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea’s James put herself in the frame for back-to-back PFA women’s young player awards by scoring 13 goals in 16 games to help her team win the Women’s Super League.

The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, 20 August.

Palmer’s stellar year, Man Utd pair make men’s shortlist

England forward Palmer, 22, joined Chelsea from Manchester City on 1 September last year and enjoyed an excellent Premier League season as he contributed to 33 goals, scoring 22 times.

He and Saka, who is also 22 years old, then provided a youthful spark for England during their run to the Euro 2024 final.

Representing Manchester United on the PFA men’s shortlist are Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, the team’s FA Cup final goalscorers.

Midfielder Mainoo, 19, developed into an important part of Erik ten Hag’s first team and went on to feature in England’s Euros campaign.

Mainoo also scored the second goal against Manchester City as United won the FA Cup final 2-1 at Wembley in May.

Winger Garnacho, who got the first goal in the cup final, was a threat on both flanks for United last season as the 20-year-old Argentine forward scored 10 goals in all competitions.

Michael Olise, who moved from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich in the summer, is also on the PFA list.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 league appearances during 2023-24 before moving to Germany.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro completes the nominees.

The Seagulls’ 22-year-old Brazilian forward scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Who is rivalling James for women’s young player award?

James, 22, may appear an outstanding candidate for the women’s young player prize, but her fellow nominees also had outstanding years.

Goalkeeper Keating, 20, won the WSL’s Golden Glove prize after keeping nine clean sheets for City and conceding the fewest goals in the league.

Also nominated is James’ Chelsea team-mate Aggie Beever-Jones, 21, who scored 11 league goals in a breakthrough season and has gone on to make her England debut.

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier, who was an ever-present in the league, makes the top six. The 22-year-old also helped United beat Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final.

A second Manchester City player makes the list as 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jess Park is recognised, having been a key player for Gareth Taylor’s side in their title run-in with Chelsea.

Midfielder Grace Clinton is a nominee after her impressive season on loan at Tottenham from Manchester United.

She scored four goals and added four assists last term, with the 21-year-old earning her first England caps as a result of her form.

Indeed, all six nominees have become a part of Sarina Wiegman’s England squad.