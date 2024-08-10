Olympics: Kipruto clinches marathon bronze as Kipchoge’s dream ends - Capital Sports
Benson Kipruto celebrates his bronze. PHOTO/World Athletics.

Olympics: Kipruto clinches marathon bronze as Kipchoge’s dream ends

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenya’s Benson Kipruto clicked bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris on Saturday morning as he finished third in the marathon, with defending champion Eliud Kipchoge’s bid for a historic third gold in a row ending futile.

Kipruto clocked 2:07:00 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, while Belgium’s Bashir Abdi finished second for silver.

Reigning champion Kipchoge could not sustain the tempo and did not finish the race. Compatriot Alexander Munyao finished a distant 21st.

The course was really fast. I missed my drink at the 10km mark and had to go back. I tried to close the gap between myself and the leaders but my body could not inject. I just told myself I would go on with my pace. It affected me but I have learnt a lesson,” Munyao said after the race.

He added; “It was interesting being at my first Olympics and I have gained experience.”

-More to follow

