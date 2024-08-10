Brentford agree £27.5m deal for Liverpool’s Carvalho

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10 – Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Fabio Carvalho to Brentford in a move worth £27.5m including add-ons.

The Reds have also negotiated a 17.5% sell-on clause as part of the deal, which is believed to be for an initial fee of about £20m.

Liverpool signed the forward from Fulham for £5m in 2022 and the Cottagers will receive 20% of the profit from his move to Brentford.

Carvalho was also a target for Southampton but the Anfield club rejected their offer – worth about £15m – because it fell significantly short of what they wanted to sanction a permanent move.

The 21-year-old impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States, scoring in wins against Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, he was likely to find opportunities limited following the return of many of Liverpool’s regular first-team players after Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Carvalho spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City, scoring nine goals in 20 games for the Tigers.