Faith Kipyegon competing in the women's 1500m semis. PHOTO/Team kenya/X

Athletics

Olympics: Crisp, clean Kipyegon smashes her way into 1500m final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – World record holder and double world champion Faith Kipyegon showed she has all but recovered from the chaotic 5,000m final at the Olympic Games two days ago when she stormed into the final of her traditional 1500m distance, winning her semi-final heat on Thursday night.

Kipyegon showed superb tactical acumen to easily win the race in a time of 3:58.64 ahead of Great Briton Georgia Bell.

Compatriot Nelly Chepchirchir could not contain the scorching pace at the end as she came home 11th, timing 4:03.24 and missing out on the final.

Kipyegon will be joined in the final by debutant Susan Ejore who ran a personal best time of 3:56.57 in fifth spot in heat two, to also make one of the six automatic qualification slots.

Kipyegon will once again come up against Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay who was the source of all her troubles during a push and shove in the 5,000m final, and this will be her turn to show exactly who’s boss.

Tsegay finished fourth in the second heat won by her compatriot Diribe Welteji.

-More to follow

