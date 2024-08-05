Kipyegon Determined To Open Kenya’s Gold Account At Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 5 – Following her winning start to the ongoing Olympics in the French Capital, Faith Kipyegon now has a clear image of how the 5000m final slated for Monday evening will play out.



The world champion champion will be competing for a 1500m and 5000m but reckons that the star-studded nature of 5000m finalists cannot be taken lightly.



Kipyegon will take on defending champion and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan who came second behind her in the heats, 10,000m world record holder compatriot Beatrice Chebet who also won I her heat and Ethiopia’s Tokyo bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay, who is also the current world record holder. World champion Faith Kipyegon competing in Heat 1 of the women’s 5000m at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

Asked about her thoughts on the semis, Kipyegon predicted a tough final given the star-studded field of athletes qualified.



Kipyegon comfortably cruised to victory in her loaded heat, leading Sifan and compatriot Margaret Chelimo into the final.

Kipyegon will be joined by world silver medalist Chebet who also easily won heat two to also make the final.



Sifan, the 31-year-old Dutchwoman opened her Paris 2024 campaign with the women’s 5000m, and will be taking on the 1500m, 10,000m on August 9 before partaking in the marathon on August 11.



“It was a strong Heat but I thank God I was able to secure a ticket to the final. I’m looking forward to the final and I hope to do my best. It was a strong field, because when I saw my opponents, I was like this is going to be a very fast race.”



–A purple track at the Stade de France— Beautiful purple track at the Stade de France. Photo/ KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA



In an Olympic first, athletes in Paris are competing on a purple track at the Stade de France. It’s a move away from the more traditional red-brick clay color that fans are used to seeing.



The track is actually composed of two shades of purple, too: The competition area and track itself features a lighter shade of purple, while the technical areas are a darker shade.



Asked about the changes, Kipyegon explained: “The track is purple, it’s really good. It feels good on the feet. You know when you are running on a new tartan the feeling is different. But to be cheered on from gun to tape was just amazing. I could see the crowd explode into thunderous cheers,” Kipyegon said.



“We were more than 13 and I was just thinking that this would be the fastest last lap, if not a cliffhanger. I had to position myself and see how many people would come from the back. This is a championship, you never know what’s going to happen, its only that you have to prepare mentally and just execute, see how your body is responding and just run your race. It is not all about other people but all about yourself.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-