Kipyegon Determined To Open Kenya's Gold Account At Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World champion Faith Kipyegon heading to win Heat 1 of the women's 5000m at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ KELLY AYODI - TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Kipyegon Determined To Open Kenya’s Gold Account At Paris Olympics

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 5 – Following her winning start to the ongoing Olympics in the French Capital, Faith Kipyegon now has a clear image of how the 5000m final slated for Monday evening will play out.

The world champion champion will be competing for a 1500m and 5000m but reckons that the star-studded nature of 5000m finalists cannot be taken lightly.

Kipyegon will take on defending champion and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan who came second behind her in the heats, 10,000m world record holder compatriot Beatrice Chebet who also won I her heat and  Ethiopia’s Tokyo bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay, who is also the current world record holder.

World champion Faith Kipyegon competing in Heat 1 of the women’s 5000m at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA

Asked about her thoughts on the semis, Kipyegon predicted a tough final given the star-studded field of athletes qualified.

Kipyegon comfortably cruised to victory in her loaded heat, leading Sifan and  compatriot Margaret Chelimo into the final.

Kipyegon will be joined by world silver medalist Chebet who also easily won heat two to also make the final.

Sifan, the 31-year-old Dutchwoman opened her Paris 2024 campaign with the women’s 5000m, and will be taking on the 1500m, 10,000m on August 9 before partaking in the marathon on August 11.

“It was a strong Heat but I thank God I was able to secure a ticket to the final. I’m looking forward to the final and I hope to do my best. It was a strong field, because when I saw my opponents, I was like this is going to be a very fast race.”

–A purple track at the Stade de France—

Beautiful purple track at the Stade de France. Photo/ KELLY AYODI – TEAM KENYA


In an Olympic first, athletes in Paris are competing on a purple track at the Stade de France. It’s a move away from the more traditional red-brick clay color that fans are used to seeing.


The track is actually composed of two shades of purple, too: The competition area and track itself features a lighter shade of purple, while the technical areas are a darker shade.


Asked about the changes, Kipyegon explained: “The track is purple, it’s really good. It feels good on the feet. You know when you are running on a new tartan the feeling is different. But to be cheered on from gun to tape was just amazing. I could see the crowd explode into thunderous cheers,” Kipyegon said.

“We were more than 13 and I was just thinking that this would be the fastest last lap, if not a cliffhanger. I had to position myself and see how many people would come from the back. This is a championship, you never know what’s going to happen, its only that you have to prepare mentally and just execute, see how your body is responding and just run your race. It is not all about other people but all about yourself.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved